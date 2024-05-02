Georgia officer fired, arrested after police respond to disturbance call at his home

A Georgia police officer has been fired and arrested after a disturbance call was taken at his home over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Kingsland police were notified about a disturbance at the home of Glynn County officer Zachary Hampel.

After investigating for a few days, Hampel was officially dismissed by the Glynn County Police Department on Wednesday.

Glynn County officials said this decision was made to uphold the public trust.

All of Hampel’s company-issued equipment and property were taken. Hampel was placed on administrative leave without pay.

“This news has been a burden for every officer in the GCPD, including me. However, as unfortunate as the chain of events have been, it is important that the investigation was completed thoroughly and swiftly and bolsters the trust the Glynn County public has in our department to do the right thing, to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” said GCPD Chief Scott Ebner.

