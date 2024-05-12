Georgia mother fatally mauled by dogs who attacked her and her children days before Mother's Day

A Georgia mother was fatally mauled by dogs who attacked her and her children Thursday, just days before Mother's Day.

Brooks County deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Webster Road in Quitman, south Georgia, at around 4:45 p.m. ET for a report of multiple minors being attacked by a dog, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“When deputies arrived, they encountered several aggressive dogs on the property,” the GBI said in a news release. “It was determined that an individual had already taken several minors to a local hospital.”

Courtney Williams, 35, was found dead in the yard of the home.

Courtney Williams. (Courtesy Crystal Cox)

In a Facebook post, Williams’ sister-in-law said the victim and her three children were attacked by a neighbor’s dogs.

Cox said one of Williams’ sons pushed his sister out of harm’s way and suffered several lacerations that required staples. The other two children were fine but “shook up and still processing things,” Cox wrote on Facebook.

One of the children asked a man for help, who Cox said “helped save them.”

“The man helped fight the dogs off and manage to get the kids in his truck to hospital,” Cox wrote in another Facebook post.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy on Williams to determine her cause of death, the GBI said. It’s not clear at this time if anyone will face charges in connection with her death.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com