Georgia mom spreads awareness about new ‘Izzy’s Law’ after her son dies during swimming lesson

A Georgia mom is working to get the word out about a new law after her son died.

Israel “Izzy” Scott drowned during a swim lesson two years ago, and now there are new regulations in place that parents need to know about.

There’s a smile when Dori Scott talks about her little boy Israel, affectionately known as Izzy.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Scott about her son.

“He was my first son very loving, very sweet, he loved dinosaurs,” remembers Scott. “One thing he loved to do was, he loved water.”

Dori signed 4-year-old Izzy up for swim lessons.

He was excited and she wanted to see him in action.

“I’m always right there, recording smiling cheering them on,” said Scott.

Scott was told she couldn’t stay and watch.

“She tells the parents they can’t stay or whatever. Her thing was I guess the kids do better if the moms aren’t around type deal,” said Scott.

But during one of the lessons, the unthinkable happened.

“It was like a mom’s worse nightmare for you to walk in there and you see you child laying on the side of the pool being administered CPR only to see that his heart never started beating, we never got a heart beat,” said Scott.

Izzy died in June 2022. Since then, Dori and her husband have worked to help pass Izzy’s law, which took effect April 1.

Starting this season, it requires instructors have safety provisions in place, including:

A ratio of one teacher to every 4 students for kids under 6. The ratios increase by age.

A second person to supervise at all lessons.

Parents can stay.

A requirement of CPR certification.

For Dori, she is working to make sure every parent knows the law, so they can ensure their child’s instructor is following the law.

“So they’ll know what to look for because I didn’t know what to look for,” said Scott.

