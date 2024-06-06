Georgia mom charged with murder 4 years after her 2-year-old died
A Georgia woman is now facing murder charges in her child’s death nearly four years ago.
Statesboro police say they were called to a home for a 2-year-old child not breathing in June 2020. The child was taken to an Augusta hospital and died.
Detectives say they spent the last four years investigating the child’s medical and family history.
On Monday, the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office presented its evidence to a Bulloch County Grand Jury, which indicted Dorothy Deshay Johnson, 27.
WJCL-TV reported that Johnson is the child’s mother.
Johnson is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
She was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Bulloch County Jail.
Details about what led up to the child’s death are very limited.
