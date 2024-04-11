Georgia mom arrested for abandoning 14-year-old son, police say

A Georgia mother is facing child abandonment charges after police say she refused to pick up her son.

According to the Albany Police Department, Beashean Shanea Roberts, 36, abandoned her 14-year-old son on March 30.

Police say she refused to come pick up her son and he was placed into DFACS custody.

Investigators did not offer any details about where she abandoned him or the circumstances leading up to it.

According to Dougherty County jail records, Roberts was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held in the facility on a misdemeanor charge.

