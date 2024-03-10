Georgia Men Plotted to Have ‘Large Python’ Eat Woman’s Daughter, Feds Say

Two men have been indicted on federal charges for blowing up a woman’s home in Richmond Hill, Georgia, and allegedly hatching a strange plot to unleash a python on the home to eat the woman’s daughter.

Stephen Glosser and Caleb Kinsey are charged with creating “a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure” their victim, who was identified by Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe as a woman who had a previous relationship with one of the two men.

Their plot against her allegedly involved shooting arrows at her door, sending dog poop and dead rats, scalping her and blowing up the home, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia. They also allegedly plotted to release “a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter.”

On Jan. 13, police responded to an explosion at a home in Richmond Hill, but the woman and child were able to escape the house unharmed, according to WJCL.

The indictment alleges that Glosser researched and planned a route to the home, and then Kinsey ordered Tannerite online, which they used to build a bomb at Glosser’s home. Tannerite is used to create exploding targets for long range shooting practice, authorities allege.

Glosser and Kinsey are both charged with stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device, and Kinsey is charged with two additional charges relating to the fraudulent purchase of a firearm.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

