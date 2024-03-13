Georgia men charged with bombing woman's home, planning to use python to eat her daughter

Two Georgia men allegedly set off a bomb at a woman’s home and plotted to have a "python eat the victim’s daughter," according to prosecutors.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Georgia, Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, allegedly used an explosive device that blew up part of a woman’s home on Jan. 13, 2023. Authorities said that no one was injured in the explosion.

Prosecutors argued that the pair used their cell phones to "create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim" by terrorizing her.

Their sordid plans included their intent to, "shooting arrows into the victim’s front door, acquiring and releasing a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter, mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim’s home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim’s home."

Two men were indicted on multiple federal charges for the January 2023 bombing of a Richmond Hill, Georgia residence.

Prosecutors said that Glosser met the victim earlier on a dating app, but the relationship did not materialize.

Authorities said that between December 2022 to January 2023, Glosser and Kinsey used electronic communications to stalk the victim "with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate."

The two men "used a destructive device to blow up the victim’s home" on or about Jan. 13, 2023.

The indictment alleged that Glosser and Kinsey located the victim’s home using internet searches, mapped out a path to the victim’s residence and then built an explosive device.

Authorities said that the pair built the explosive bomb that Kinsey purchased online.

Authorities said that Glosser, and Kinsey were charged with stalking; use of an explosive to commit another felony offense; conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony; and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 13, 2023, Glosser and Kinsey then "used a destructive device to blow up the victim’s home."

Kinsey was also charged with making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.





