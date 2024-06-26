Georgia man sentenced for stealing nearly $2M in staged bank truck robbery

A man from Polk County is heading to federal prison after he conspired with a bank truck driver to stage a robbery.

According to the Department of Justice, a Garda employee recruited Terry Tyrone Pollard, 28, of Cedartown and three others to pretend to rob him.

Federal prosecutors say that the group used Snapchat to create their plan.

On Jan. 16, 2021, the Garda employee parked his truck in front of a Bank of America ATM in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Pollard and the other co-defendants walked up to him and pretended to hold him at gunpoint. They then loaded $1.9 million in cash into trash bags and then drove back to Georgia, according to federal prosecutors.

As the driver was being questioned by police, they became suspicious and alerted the FBI that it may have been an inside job.

Several hours later, one of the other co-defendants posted a video on Snapchat of Pollard flashing the stolen cash in front of his face.

Pollard was arrested and a few days later called someone from a recorded line in jail and asked him to delete his phone records.

The other four people involved pleaded guilty, but Pollard went to trial and was found guilty to conspiracy to commit bank larceny and bank larceny. He also has a prior armed robbery conviction on his record.

Pollard was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

