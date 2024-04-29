Georgia man sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering Navarre Beach man

The Georgia man convicted of murdering Navarre Beach man Victor Trial was sentenced to almost 40 years in a Florida prison.

Following 62-year-old John Guillebeau's conviction in February of the second-degree murder of Trial, Santa Rosa Circuit Judge Scott Duncan levied a 36-year prison sentence upon him.

According to court records, Guillebeau's sentence includes a 25-year minimum mandatory of time served, allowing him to possibly parole out of prison before finishing his 36 years. He also received 885 days of credit for his time served in jail.

He was originally indicted on a first-degree premeditated murder charge, carrying with it a minimum mandatory life sentence, but a Santa Rosa jury felt the state did not prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt and instead convicted Guillebeau of second-degree murder.

Guillebeau will be 87 years old when he's eligible for parole.

Back in 2021, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said this was "a pretty unique case" because the two individuals were childhood friends and "grew up together in a small town in Georgia."

First responders found Trial dead on Nov. 14, 2021, from a single gunshot wound to the back and a spent .45 caliber shell casing inside his apartment. Guillebeau was later taken into custody on Nov. 17 outside of Copeland, Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navarre Beach Victor Trial killer sentenced to 36 years in Florida