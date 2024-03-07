Georgia man convicted, sentenced to life for murdering Milton gas station clerk over $75

The Georgia man indicted for the murder of a Milton gas station clerk was found guilty Thursday and sentenced to life in state prison.

Hakeem Peterson was convicted and sentenced for the first-degree felony murder of Lee Ann Parker on Sept. 15, 2020, while she was working at the Glover Lane Tom Thumb store in Milton.

"At this time, you're remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections where you will remain until your death," Circuit Judge Clifton Drake told Peterson after levying the sentence. "You may be taken into custody."

Hakeem Peterson arrives in the Courtroom of Circuit Judge Clifton Drake in Santa Rosa County to stand trial for the death of Lee Ann Parker on Sept. 15, 2020. Peterson was indicted on first-degree felony murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

In 2020, Peterson walked into the Tom Thumb store and, according to video played during the trial, pushed a gun into Parker's ribs while she took all $75 from the register.

The video then shows Peterson back Parker into a corner where she attempts to push him away from her. Peterson's reaction was to fire a single shot into her chest, killing her.

Peterson was arrested six days later by U.S. Marshals outside of Atlanta, Georgia, during a traffic stop.

Lee Ann Parker's family confronts Hakeem Peterson during sentencing hearing

Prior to Drake's sentence, Parker's family was allowed the opportunity to speak and tell the court anything on their mind before the conclusion of the case.

One of those family members was Parker's husband, William, who stared down Peterson from the stand, saying he "can't do what (he) wants to do."

"You're going to have a long, miserable life, I'll see to it to that," he told Peterson. "My wife went to work, you decided to do whatever it is that was in your mind to go rob that place, put a gun to her and you shot and killed her.

"You lucky. You're real lucky that these people are here for your benefit," William Parker continued as he pointed to the court deputies around the room. "I (have) to raise my two boys by myself because of you. Your day is coming."

In case you missed it: SRSO arrests Cosse's Place owner for allegedly selling stolen equipment from Mississippi

Another family member, Lena Wilkins, quickly began to raise her voice during her turn to speak, calling Peterson various names.

"Our oldest son, braver than your coward ass, took his little brother inside (the day of the murder) and said, 'C'mon, buddy. We're going to be OK,'" Wilkins said. "She was at work trying to take care of her family, something that you obviously would not do and had no intention of doing.

"She was kind. She cared about everybody," Wilkins continued. "She even would've cared about your sorry ass."

Hakeem Peterson gives final words to family before sentencing

Once Parker's family finished their comments, Drake allowed Peterson to offer any final words, which he used to apologize to the family.

"If I could end my life right now, drop whatever it is, for Lee Ann Parker to still be here with you ... I would honestly make that trade," Peterson told the family. "I don't deserve peace, I deserve to be miserable.

"I cheated y'all, I robbed y'all of what she could be and what she was," he added. "Every day since that tragedy happened, I have no peace, I have no calm nights, I have no dreams that are good."

Peterson went on to say that he was "deprived of mind" that day and on "too many" drugs.

Cell phone camera nearly causes mistrial

During the closing arguments Thursday, the courtroom was interrupted by one of Peterson's family members taking a flash photograph of the courtroom. Everything abruptly stopped when Drake ordered court security to confiscate the phone.

When Assistant State Attorney Mark Alderman finished, Drake called for a brief recess, and, upon returning to the courtroom, was notified that the jurors also saw the woman taking the photo and wrote a note saying they were afraid their pictures were taken.

After looking through the woman's phone, the judge confirmed no photo had been taken of the jury, but a photo of Peterson with his attorneys was found.

Drake then called all of the jurors into the courtroom one at a time, explained the situation and asked if they could remain impartial while deliberating. They all confirmed they could.

After Drake told the woman she could not remain in the courtroom, the trial concluded and she was recalled to the courtroom. The judge told her she's lucky he did not need to declare a mistrial after the hour-long interruption, and said he wrestled with holding her in contempt and sending her to jail.

He opted not to hold her in contempt and allowed her to leave the courthouse free once the proceedings ended.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton clerk Lee Ann Parker killer Hakeem Peterson found guilty