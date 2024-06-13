Georgia man charged in connection to Aiken Valentine's Day shooting

Jun. 13—A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a Valentine's Day shooting at an Aiken hotel.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers arrested Jarred Leon Fenwick, 30, of Hephzibah on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Quality Inn and Suites located at 3608 Richland Ave. W.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound upon arrival, Officer B.O. Scott wrote in a police report. The man was transported to an area hospital.

No further updates on the man's condition have been provided.

Fenwick has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Kidnapping is also punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Attempted armed robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime is punishable by five years in prison in addition to the sentences for the underlying offense.

Fenwick is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting.

Gregory O'Neal Scott was also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting Feb. 16.

Scott also faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and robbery.

He remains in the Aiken County detention center. A motion to set a bond is set to be heard July 9.

An Aiken county magistrate denied Fenwick a bond.

No further court dates have been set.