Georgia Man Beats Teen Unconcious After Road Rage Incident, Threatens To Sexually Assault Teenage Sister Passenger

In a shocking road rage altercation in Gwinnett County, Georgia, a Flowery Branch man, Duane Andrew Sudderth, 57, has been charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, after allegedly attacking a teen driver, rendering him unconscious. The incident, which unfolded on February 28, also involved threats made towards the victim's 15-year-old sister.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the confrontation began on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard when the teenage driver exchanged hand gestures with Sudderth, who was driving a blue truck. The situation escalated as Sudderth reportedly chased the teenagers down, attempting to run them off the road before assaulting the 18-year-old through his car window. The victim recounted to FOX 5 Atlanta how Sudderth punched him repeatedly in the face, leading to his eventual loss of consciousness.

Utilizing the Flock Safety System, law enforcement officers were able to identify and track Sudderth's vehicle. The North Precinct Community Response Team apprehended Sudderth at his residence on March 3, and he is now being held without bond.

Sudderth faces serious charges, including aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, first and third-degree cruelty to children, entering an auto, and aggressive driving. Moreover, the teenage victim reported a distressing threat made by Sudderth to sexually assault the victim's sister, mistakenly believed to be his girlfriend, during the ordeal.

This road rage incident highlights the potentially deadly consequences of aggressive driving and the swift escalation of violence that can occur on the road. It serves as a grave reminder of the importance of maintaining composure behind the wheel and the critical need for community awareness and legal measures to prevent such dangerous situations. The community and law enforcement officials are now dealing with the aftermath of this traumatic event, emphasizing the urgency of addressing road rage and ensuring the safety of all drivers and passengers.