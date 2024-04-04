Georgia man arrested in connection with stabbing at Hardeeville Welcome Center on Easter

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a stabbing at a Hardeeville Welcome Center early on Easter Sunday.

Jessie Taylor, 59 of Augusta, Georgia, was taken into custody Thursday morning by officers with the North Augusta Police Department and the Richmond (Georgia) County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Hardeeville Police Department.

The attack happened around 12:30 a.m., when a man posing as a security guard told the I-95 Welcome Center visitor he would need to “check him out” before he could enter the building, according to Hardeeville Chief of Police Sam Woodward. That’s when the man stabbed the visitor, sending him to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The Welcome Center is located in Hardeeville city limits about a half-mile south of I-95’s Exit 5.