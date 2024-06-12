Georgia lawsuit asks if official's duty to certify election results is 'discretionary'

A think tank created by former Trump administration officials is suing on behalf of a Republican elections official in Fulton County so she can refuse to certify election results.

Lawyers from the pro-Trump “America First Policy Institute” filed the lawsuit on May 22 for Julie Adams, a member of the Fulton County elections board since February. The lawsuit asks a court to “clarify” that Adams’ duties to certify the election “are, in fact, discretionary” and not required by law.

Adams’ lawsuit argues a portion of Georgia law leaves room for interpretation. The law says that after verifying the accuracy of election results, county officials "shall" certify those results.

The day before filing the lawsuit against the county’s board and elections director, Adams refused to certify the May 21 primary election results, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. She abstained, saying she won’t certify any results until she gains access to detailed voting data. Her lawsuit also seeks access to these voting records, which include information on poll tapes, drop-box ballots, and “cast vote” records.

Nationwide efforts to refuse to certify election results

The lawsuit represents renewed legal efforts by those in former President Donald Trump’s orbit to sow doubt in election results out of Fulton County, the most populated county in Georgia. The area is familiar to Trump's campaign. It was in Fulton County that former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani first made debunked claims about Georgia’s widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia is not the only target, however. In the last four years, Republican election officials have refused or delayed the certification process at least 15 times in a total of eight states, according to Rolling Stone. GOP election officials in Arizona, Michigan, and New Mexico recently used the tactic to call into question the validity of election results.

Reporting by Axios found that the Republican National Committee has been hiring lawyers, legal observers, and poll watchers in droves.

An official from the RNC told Axios that the committee plans to hire a sprawling network of lawyers to prepare filings challenging the results of the November election.

The RNC has already recruited 13 “election integrity” state directors who host training sessions with local election officials in swing states. The committee has plans to recruit 100,000 volunteers, attorneys, and law students to work as poll watchers.

Adams’ lawsuit in Fulton County appears to be a part of this broader effort.In a statement, Democratic Party of Georgia Chair and Congresswoman Nikema Williams said that the lawsuit was “a transparent attempt to set the stage” to “block certification of November’s election when [Trump is] defeated again.”

