Kemp approves raises and bonuses for K-12 teachers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state budget Tuesday morning, which includes raises and bonuses for K-12 teachers and state employees.

The governor held a bill signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

With Kemp’s approval, the state’s budget will include raises for teachers and state employees, funding for retention and hiring bonuses to and grant funding for a variety of programs and projects.

As far as raises for teachers and government employees, the budget allocates funding to provide 4% increases. The raises would be up to $2,500 for teachers and up to $3,000 for state law enforcement.

Additional allocations include funding to give state Medicaid patients dental coverage.

The new state budget is expected to cost $66.5 billion when it takes effect in July.

