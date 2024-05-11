Georgia GOP ousts First Vice Chairman Brian K. Pritchard in Friday vote

The Georgia Republican Party’s State Committee voted to remove the state party’s First Vice Chairman , Brian K. Pritchard from his official position in the state GOP.

Pritchard was previously asked to resign after a Georgia administrative judge found he had voted illegally nine times in Gilmer County.

Party officials said Friday that he refused to resign, kicking off a 32-day process to formally remove him from his elected position within the Georgia GOP.

The vote occurred Friday evening, with the State committee voting 146 to 24 to remove him from office.

“Today’s vote demonstrates how serious we take election integrity. We look forward to getting back to the business of the Georgia Republican Party next weekend at our state convention in Columbus,” Josh McKoon Georgia Republican Party Chairman said in a statement after the vote.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Pritchard was found to have voted illegally in the state multiple times while serving a felony sentence for check fraud from when he lived in Pennsylvania.

State investigators were asked to investigate Pritchard’s votes in Gilmer County in 2021.

The investigation found that he had voted without legal authority due to his felony sentence, though Pritchard maintained through the investigation that he believed he had served the sentence already.

