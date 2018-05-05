Georgia execution delayed as court ponders last-gasp appeal

Robert Earl Butts Jr, appears in a booking photo provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections, May 4, 2018. Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

By David Beasley

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia delayed its planned on Friday execution of a man convicted of murdering an off-duty prison guard in 1996 with a blast to the head from a sawed off shotgun as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a last-minute appeal, prison officials said.

Robert Butts Jr., 40, was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson. If the execution is carried out, he will be the 10th inmate put to death this year in the United States.

In motions filed on Friday with the Supreme Court to halt the execution, attorneys for the death row inmate argued that the state's judicial standards leading to his 1998 death sentence would not lead to a death sentence now, and his life should be spared.

The death warrant for Butts expires on May 10 and prison officials said they were still planning to conduct the lethal injection on Friday.

The execution was originally scheduled for Thursday but the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a stay on Wednesday to consider the case further. Late on Thursday, the board lifted the stay, allowing the execution to proceed.

Butts was convicted of murdering Donovan Parks southeast of Atlanta, according to court records.

Butts and an accomplice, Marion Wilson, carjacked Parks and Wilson pulled the victim by his tie out of the car and onto the pavement. Butts then shot him in the head, the records said.

The two tried to sell the car at an illegal shop in Atlanta that strips down vehicles, but were turned down. Afterward, they set fire to the car, court records said.

Lawyers for the death row inmate had asked the state clemency board to spare his life and sentence him to life in prison. They said the accomplice was the trigger man and that the tainted testimony of jail house informants, who said Butts told them he pulled the trigger, was used in his trial.

“Robert Butts did not shoot and kill Donovan Parks,” they wrote.

Two of three cell mates have admitted to lying when they testified in court that Butts confessed to the killing, the clemency petition said.

The state has argued that he was duly convicted and deserves to die for his role in the brutal killing.

Wilson was also sentenced to death for his role in the killing and is appealing his case.







(Reporting by David Beasley; Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney and Dan Grebler)