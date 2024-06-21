This Georgia city is one of the best-run in the country, new study shows

You might have some criticisms of your city leaders, but folks in one Georgia city live in one of the best-run places in the U.S., according to a new study.

In a new study, WalletHub ranked Columbus, Georgia as the 12th best-run city in the country.

To determine which cities had the best leadership, WalletHub compared the “operating efficiency” of 148 of the biggest cities nationwide.

They measured financial stability, safety, economy, infrastructure and pollution and dozens more metrics.

Atlanta, the only other Georgia city on the list, came in the lower half of the pack, ranking in the 102 spot.

Idaho proved to be the place to live after the study. Nampa, Idaho ranked first and Boise, Idaho took the third spot.

New York, New York, Oakland, Calif. and San Francisco, Calif. took three of the bottom four spots on the list.

For the full findings of the study, click here.

