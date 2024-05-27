Georgia Boy Released from Hospital After Car Crash Kills His 2 Brothers and Parents: 'God Blessed Us'

“He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great," Noah Mason's grandmother said

GoFundMe Four of the five members of the Mason family were killed in a May 19 multi-vehicle car crash, authorities said.

A 5-year-old boy has been released from the hospital days after authorities said he was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Georgia that killed his parents and his two older brothers last week.

According to an update from a GoFundMe page created on behalf of his family, Noah Mason left the hospital on the afternoon of Friday, May 24.

“We are overjoyed that our sweet Noah is on his way to his new home,” Noah’s grandmother said in a statement posted on the fundraiser.

“He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great," she said. "We shall never completely heal from the loss of his family and ours. But God blessed us with a five-year-old that will never allow us to slow down or wallow in our sadness.”



“Again thank you all for the prayers, gifts, food, toys and the ones who stepped in when we were not able to be in two places at one time, including the ones who mowed their lawn,” her statement continued.



Noah was riding with his family in their Kia northbound on I-75 on May 19 when, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the van for unknown reasons “left the roadway, crossed the grass median, and entered the southbound lanes of I-75.”

“The Kia van collided with a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner,” the department added. “Following this initial collision, the Kia van, and the Toyota 4Runner were struck by a commercial vehicle. Additionally, a Hyundai SUV struck the rear of the Chevy Tahoe.”



Authorities said that three occupants in the Kia — Dakarai Mason, 43, Erin Mason, 35, and 14-year-old Brandon Crawford — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other juveniles, later identified as siblings Titus, 6, and Noah Mason, were taken to an area hospital. Titus died on Wednesday, May 22, according to the GoFundMe, but Noah is expected to make a full recovery.

The crash also killed Aimee Odom, 21, the driver of the Toyota 4Runner, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Friends of Odom told ABC affiliate WSB that she was attending a graduation party before the incident.

In the recent GoFundMe update, Noah’s grandmother expressed gratitude to medical staff throughout the ordeal.

“I would like to say a very special Thank you to all the nurses, doctors, the counselors, tech people, the group in the PICU, the ones from PT and even the officers in the lobby who always asked for updates and continued to pray at Scottish Rite,” she said. “All of you are very special people. We couldn't have gotten through this without all of you. We all came to love each and every one. We will forever be grateful. God Bless you all.”

Money generated from the GoFundMe page will pay for Noah’s medical expenses. It has raised more than $60,000 as of the morning of Monday, May 27.



