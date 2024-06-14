Georgia band director, ‘father figure’ arrested for inappropriately touching former student

A Georgia high school band director has been arrested for inappropriately touching a former student who viewed him as a “father figure.”

Joseph Martin, 40, was the band director at Westside High School, where he had been employed since 2016, according to Bibb County school district officials.

According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a former Westside student reported that Martin had touched him in private areas several times, most recently in November 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim described Martin as his band teacher, mentor and “one of the only father figures he had in his life.” He said he’d been invited to and stayed the night at Martin’s home several times.

He told investigators he was scared of what Martin would do if he said no or if he reported it.

An incident last month, in which he and Martin were playing truth or dare, led to him telling his mom what had been happening. He says that Martin told him to remove his clothes and sit down on the couch, which he did hesitantly. When he told Martin he wanted to put his clothes back on, he was told to wait “just a few more minutes.”

After the teenager told his mom what happened, she called Martin to confront him. She told investigators he admitted to the incident and became apologetic.

TRENDING STORIES:

When investigators went to Martin’s home and asked about the allegations he said, “I do not wish to say,” and requested an attorney.

He has since been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Bibb County School District officials said they were made aware of the allegations against Martin on June 1 and he was placed on administrative leave. His last date of employment with the school district was June 11.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: