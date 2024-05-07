Georgia Army National Guard to get new tank battalion, hundreds of new jobs

The new commander of the Georgia Army National Guard said they are poised to get a new tank battalion and hundreds of new jobs.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with Brigadier General Jason Fryman about his new job.

Fryman said he’s spent more than 2,800 hours in the air, but in his new job, he’ll be over soldiers on the ground too.

Fryman said he’s spent most of his career in the air.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve now flown for 25 of my 27 years,” Fryman said.

He said his experience in Iraq stuck with him and helps him keep grounded in the realities of military service.

He said he flew a nighttime mission to take a young captain to replace a commander who had just been killed.

“I can remember distinctly thinking about that young soldier sitting behind me, being in his shoes and what he’s walking into being a completely new leadership challenge,” Fryman said.

Now the newly-promoted general said he’s got a new leadership challenge.

He’s been named by Gov. Brian Kemp as the new commander of the Georgia Army National Guard.

Fryman said for roughly two years ending in 2023, he was with the Army Futures Command on a small team tasked, in part, with coming up with a replacement for the Blackhawk helicopter he flew most of his career.

“It’s really kind of opened my eyes to modernization and where the Army is going,” Fryman said.

He said this is a pivotal time for Georgia’s Army Guard and its future and it’s off to a good start with Georgia being only one of two states to get a new, 400-soldier mobile protected firepower battalion built around the new M10 Booker tank. The new tanks are scheduled to arrive in 2028.

“It’s obviously a leading mission, right? It’s an important mission,” Fryman said.

Fryman said Georgia’s Army Guard is well-positioned for competition for new missions, ranking #1 nationally for recruiting and its 48th infantry brigade combat team distinguishes itself overseas right now in places like Kosovo, Iraq, and Kuwait.

Fryman said the M10 Booker tank represents the newest combat capability in the Army and while it will be lethal to the enemy in combat, it has features built in that should enhance survivability chances for Georgia soldiers in armed conflict.

