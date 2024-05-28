Georgetown County deputies investigating after home struck by gunfire

GEROGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating shots fired into a home on Britton Avenue in Oatland Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. and residents told deputies they heard two shots fired.

Deputies said one bullet appeared to have struck a house, went through the wall and into a bedroom door. No injuries were reported.

Deputies are canvassing the area, and the criminal investigative division is en route, deputies said. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

