Georgetown County authorities searching for missing woman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a woman last seen on Friday.

Heather Crawford, 31, was last seen at her 1191 Montford Road home. She is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing dark gray yoga pants and an aqua blue shirt.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call (843)-546-5102.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024.

