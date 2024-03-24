Georgetown Co. teen charged with making school threat, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carvers Bay Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after officials say he sent a threatening text message to another student on Saturday.

Authorities said the 14-year-old boy sent a text message to another student threatening to “shoot up” the school on Monday. When confronted, the boy admitted to sending the text.

The home was searched and no credible threat was found. Officials said the child will be subject to Georgetown County School District’s disciplinary policy.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.