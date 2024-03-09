George Washington Carver National Monument to host next Coffee with Carver March 21

Mar. 9—DIAMOND, Mo. — The next Coffee with Carver will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, inside the visitor center at George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond.

Coffee and hot tea will be provided as a park ranger shares insights about Carver's agricultural bulletin titled "Some Choice Vegetables" that taught impoverished, sharecropping farm families in the South to enrich their meals with readily available, nutrient-dense plants.

Following the ranger talk, a park volunteer will share recipes and information about wild edibles, such as dandelion, chicory, salsify root and many other "weeds."

George Washington Carver's bulletins will be on display during this program.

Coffee With Carver is a free program supported by the Carver Birthplace Association and the Volunteers In Parks program.

For information, contact Diane Eilenstein at the monument at 417-325-4151, or diane_eilenstein@nps.gov.