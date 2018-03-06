George W. Bush Reportedly Sounds Off On Trump: 'Sorta Makes Me Look Pretty Good'

Former President George W. Bush is reportedly pleased by at least one element of the Donald Trump presidency: It’s making him look better.

While Bush doesn’t often address Trump or his policies directly, he does have a zinger he likes to deliver when the issue comes up. Tom DeFrank, a contributing editor for The National Journal, reported:

“Without chiming in with the Trump critics, Bush is often heard to remark, unable to stifle his trademark smirk: ‘Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?’”

The relationship between Trump and the Bush family hasn’t been a warm one. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was widely considered the frontrunner for the 2016 GOP nomination until he was steamrolled by Trump, who famously dismissed him as “low energy.”

Neither Jeb nor George ― nor their father, former President George H.W. Bush ― attended the 2016 Republican National Convention, in which Trump was nominated. None of the three Bushes voted for Trump either.

Over the weekend, Trump reportedly called George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003 “the single worst decision ever made.” However, last week he also endorsed George P. Bush ― one of Jeb’s three children ― for reelection as Texas land commissioner, calling him “Trump’s Man in Texas.”

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.

(h/t Raw Story)