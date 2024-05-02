George W. Bush’s portraits of veterans are heading to Disney World

(AP) — Walt Disney World will host dozens of portraits of service members and veterans from the nation’s Painter-in-Chief.

The George W. Bush Institute will loan the 60 color portraits by the former U.S. president to the Florida theme park resort.

The paintings of service members and veterans will be displayed for a year at Epcot’s American Adventure pavilion starting next month.

Accompanying each painting is a veteran biography written by the former president.

The exhibit also will include information and resources created to support veterans and their families.

“My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military,” said Ken Hersh, president and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

