George W. Bush Brings Laughs, Humility to 'Kimmel': 'The Best Humor Is When You Make Fun of Yourself'

President George W. Bush could not resist laughing and getting candid as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night while the host took pot shots at the current commander in chief.

Kimmel began the interview by asking about the 43rd president’s parents — George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara.

As Bush gave an update on his folks, saying they are "doing well," the host couldn’t help taking a jab at President Trump.

Kimmel noted the absence of Bush's father from the inauguration in January due to illness, but how he turned up two weeks later for the Super Bowl coin toss in Houston.

"I can’t help but think he was faking it a little just so he wouldn’t have to go to the inauguration," Kimmel said.

"He is a funny guy!," Bush said, laughing.

Kimmel replied: "That wasn’t a joke!"

The host later asked: "Where you jealous at the size of the crowds at Trump’s inauguration?"

"I was there! I was the guy trying to put the poncho on!" Bush replied, laughing.

The response drew smiles and cheers from the audience.

The former president has admitted that he hasn’t seen Alec Baldwin’s impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live but did say that when comedians like Will Ferrell parodied him on the show, he didn’t take offense to it.

Bush also commented on how much he enjoyed The White House Correspondents Dinner, which Trump recently said he would not attend, saying: "I love humor and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself."

Kimmel replied: "Tell that to the president!"

The host also brought up the amount of TV it seems the current president has been watching, which led Bush to say that a leader probably shouldn’t be watching television.

"You've got a lot to do," Bush said.

The former president did say that you can "make" free time in office. For instance, he was able to exercise every day.

"You have to set priorities and live by them, but not much free time," he said.

Kimmel also brought up the brutal campaign where Trump poked fun at his brother, Jeb, but said he's grown accustomed to the territory, saying, "I have been in a number of campaigns and been used to that stuff."

Bush was on the show discussing his new book, Portraits of Courage, which features his paintings of America’s veterans.

He said he took up painting as a result of "boredom" following his two terms in the White House. After learning it was a pastime of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, he took up the hobby, getting an instructor and supplies.

"The art community was not exactly my base of support," he joked.

Two of the vets that he painted were in the audience during the interview and when Kimmel pointed them out, they received a standing ovation, bringing a smile to Bush's face.

