    George Takei cleverly tore through Trump's address to Congress using the power of tweets

    Kayla Bazile
    Mashable

    Sulu has things to say.

    Last night President Trump held his first major address to a joint session of Congress. It was his first major speech since his inauguration and, as usual, there was a lot of trolling done by both the internet and the Democratic women of Congress.

    However, once Trump's speech started, no one was laughing. The hour long address featured his future policies on everything from immigration to education. Many celebrities voiced their outrage on Twitter, but the loudest voice seemed to be that of George Takei, Star Trek veteran and activist. 

    In a series of tweets, Takei managed to not only share his feelings about the joint session but call Trump out on many of his hypocrisies.

     

     

     

     

    Takei may have been speaking out about important issues but he also injected his trademark sense of humor into some of his tweets.

     

    Towards the middle of the address, the Star Trek star had to take a quick break to take care of himself.

    But, he was back to call out Trump's claim that education is the "civil rights issue of our time" and rename the Supreme Court.

    In the end, Takei summed up how everyone felt about the session.

    Oh my, we can only hope Takei narrates all of Trump's speeches.

