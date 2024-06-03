George Stephanopoulos Whacks Trump Attorney's 'Zero Evidence' Biden-Bragg Claim

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interrupted an attorney for Donald Trump mid-interview on Sunday after he declared that New York prosecutors were “politically motivated” and claimed President Joe Biden was involved in the former president’s hush money case.

After the “This Week” host noted the “Lock Her Up” chants during Trump’s 2016 campaign, attorney Will Scharf suggested the president weaponized the Justice Department, a claim that otherprominentGOP names have shared amid Trump’s legal woes.

“You want to talk about the politicization of the legal system? I mean, this is exhibit A,” said Scharf of the hush money case, claiming it was suddenly “dusted off” when Trump announced his 2024 campaign.

After Stephanopoulos noted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his role has “nothing to do” with the Justice Department, Scharf said he disagreed that Bragg wasn’t politically motivated.

“And I vehemently disagree that President Biden and his political allies aren’t up to their necks in this prosecution,” Scharf said of the New York case.

“There’s no evidence of that,” Stephanopoulos interjected.

“Sir, I’m not gonna let you continue to say that. There’s just zero evidence of that.”

Scharf went on to name Matthew Colangelo, a prosecutor in the hush money case and a former Justice Department official in the Biden administration.

“Colangelo was the number three official in the Biden Department of Justice who suddenly disappears and shows up as an assistant district attorney right as Trump’s case in New York starts to proceed,” he said.

“This has nothing to do with President Biden, do you want to answer the question about the sentencing process or not?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I completely disagree that this has nothing to do with President Biden,” said Scharf, adding that Trump’s legal team would challenge the case on appeal.

