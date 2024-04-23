George Santos ends independent bid for Congress

Disgraced former congressman George Santos is ending his independent bid to re-enter the lawmaking body that gave him the boot in December following revelations he lied about almost every aspect of his past before taking office in January 2023, committed ethical violations and allegedly broke federal laws.

“I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for #NY1,” he posted online Tuesday, referring to the district where he hoped to compete with Republican incumbent Nick LaLota and whoever becomes the 1st Congressional District’s Democratic nominee.

Santos previously represented the 3rd Congressional District.

He was seen as a longshot to be elected to the House of Representatives again in November. The 35-year-old MAGA Republican had so far raised no money for his campaign when he told the Daily News last week he would “do this all with volunteers.”

According to Santos, he’s pulling out of the November race because he fears splitting votes will LaLota will be handing the district to Democrats.

The Queens native — whose lies allegedly include his claim that he’s the “Jew-ish” descendant of Holocaust survivors — said on X he doesn’t want to see Democrats come to power because the party allegedly has “a very large issue with antisemitism in their ranks.”

Santos was charged with 13 federal crimes in May, followed by a 23-count superseding indictment in October. His alleged crimes include wire fraud, making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission and aggravated identity theft.

“The future holds countless possibilities and I am ready willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at anytime,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Santos faces 22 years in prison if convicted of his crimes. He has maintained his innocence.