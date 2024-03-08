George Santos’ Comeback Plan Inspires The Bluntest Of Responses

Former Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) announcement that he was “returning to the arena of politics” with another run for Congress was greeted with deep cynicism and skepticism on X, formerly Twitter.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December and faces a 23-count federal indictment over allegations of credit card fraud and more.

But just three months after being shown the door, the serial liar showed up at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and, on X, revealed he’ll challenge Rep. Nicholas J. LaLota (R-N.Y.) in New York’s first congressional district.

Tonight, I came to the SOTU with an open mind and heart because I believe in the great idea that is the United States of America.



I just witnessed a weak, frail president deliver spin and lies to the American people from inside the chambers. I have made several personal… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) March 8, 2024

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University and author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” said the “poseur extraordinaire” was “now ready for his next performance.”

Just like former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump, she wrote, Santos is “nothing without an audience” and “the return to politics brings him that.”

“Bring It On,” responded John Avlon, the CNN anchor-turned-Democratic candidate in the same district.

@MrSantosNY, poseur extraordinaire, now ready for his next performance. Like Trump, he is nothing without an audience. The return to politics brings him that. https://t.co/iWnMUkpFeK — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) March 8, 2024

Go to bed liar, you can embarrass yourself & lie some

more tomorrow. https://t.co/FEMaGgts1lpic.twitter.com/e6aGXBKhvr — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) March 8, 2024

all this when he could go and win the traitors season 3!!!! https://t.co/oHG92kVOJK — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) March 8, 2024

Never stop grifting https://t.co/CTpVG7ZmP6 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 8, 2024

George Santos calling out someone for lies?? He wouldn’t know the truth if it bit him in the face!!! — CookieSchmookie (@SwopeCindy) March 8, 2024

I beg your pardon? — Maekyla Massey (@MaekylaMassey) March 8, 2024

Shut up dude, you’ve contributed mightily to,this mess. Go away. — stacy keller (@nixtrix62) March 8, 2024

Bro, it’s not ever over yet and he’s not fragile, he’s killing it. Do you hate yourself? Enjoy your cameos, live your life, but not in Congress. No. — Stacie Gregory (@Staciegregory) March 8, 2024

George you should have just saved this post ! You know the people about to READ you to filth 🤣🤣



You weren’t even suppose to be there ! You were expelled meaning kicked out . — Shayne Not Shane (@_CrownMeRoyal) March 8, 2024

Go away. You squandered your political future for a bunch of cheap lies. You don’t have what it takes to represent the American people. — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) March 8, 2024

Lmao. He’s not even done speaking. You wrote this tweet before you ever walked into the building. …and you’re not going to be elected to anything but prison. Enjoy your evening. 💅🏻 — PopWrapped (@PopWrapped) March 8, 2024

Related...