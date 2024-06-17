George Norcross III, South Jersey’s Democratic power broker, faces racketeering charges

South Jersey's Democratic power broker, George Norcross III, faces racketeering and criminal conspiracy charges, according to a 13-count indictment unsealed Monday.

The charges stem from tax breaks for a dozen companies that had ties to Norcross, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Norcross is charged alongside his brother, Philip Norcross, as well as William Tambussi, Dana Redd, Sidney Brown and John O’Donnell, Platkin's office announced.

Norcross has been under scrutiny from officials for years and was seated front row at a press conference convened to announced the charges in Trenton on Monday afternoon.

South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III testifies before the New Jersey Senate select committee on Economic Growth Strategies established to review the state's tax incentive programs in Trenton on November 18, 2019.

A task force formed by Gov. Phil Murphy early in his administration found that the state doled out tax breaks focused on the Camden companies tied to Norcross.

Murphy hired the team of lawyers in January 2019, after the state comptroller’s audit showing loose oversight and management of tax incentives.

The task force recommended in July 2020 that the EDA freeze the incentive awards for a dozen companies totaling $578 million. It also made unspecified criminal referrals.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: George Norcross III indicted on racketeering charges by NJ AG