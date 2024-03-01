George M. Hall resolution passed for naming bridge in Mercer County

Mar. 1—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — A bridge over a local creek will soon bear the name of a man who risked his life to save the Mercer County Courthouse's records when Princeton was burned during the Civil War.

House Concurrent Resolution 5, which was introduced in the West Virginia Legislature by Delegate Marty Gearheart, R — Mercer, asked the West Virginia Division of Highways to name the Willowbrook Bridge, which goes over Brush Creek, the George M. Hall Memorial Bridge. The resolution has been adopted.

"At a time when our nation was engaged in a Civil War, Mercer County resident George M. Hall risked life and limb to save the records of the county court and circuit court," according to the resolution.

Hall, a native of Dublin, Va. who was born into slavery, was living in what was then Princeton, Va. in May 1862 when the Union Army entered the Mercer County seat. In order to keep Union troops from capturing the supplies stored there, Confederate officers issued orders to burn the town's homes and the courthouse.

"With the courthouse in flames, Mr. Hall, who was about 19 years old at the time, entered it and saved the records that were stored in the county court clerk's office. Harrison W. Straley, a prominent Princetonian and a contemporary of Mr. Hall, recounted Mr. Hall's selfless act in his book, 'Memoirs of Old Princeton,'" according to the resolution.

Stanley wrote that Hall "was burned, lacerated, and for many weeks could not speak above a whisper, but an ungrateful County Court not only failed to remunerate him, but did not even thank him for his services to the county," according to the resolution.

Peggy Johnson, a retired teacher with Mercer County Schools, was preparing her church's 2018 "Juneteenth" celebration when she discovered "that after his selfless act of bravery and heroism, Mr. Hall continued to live in Princeton where he worked as a shoemaker and, along with his wife, Melinda (Henderson) Hall, raised their family in Mercer County," according to the resolution.

On June 12, 2018, the Mercer County Commission passed a resolution that served as a belated thank you to Mr. Hall for risking his life by entering the courthouse on May 15, 1862, to save the records of the county court clerk's office, records that still exist to this day; In addition, the commission thanked Peggy Johnson and Lois Miller of the Mercer County Historical Society for bringing this oversight to the commission's attention.

"It is fitting that an enduring memorial be established to commemorate George M. Hall and his contributions to Princeton, Mercer County, and West Virginia," according to the resolution.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

