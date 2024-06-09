George Lopez walks out before show ends at California casino. ‘Don’t invite him back’

Comedian George Lopez is being criticized for walking out on a stand-up performance at a Central California casino Friday night.

And that didn’t sit well with Eagle Mountain Casino based in Porterville.

The casino said the show was sold out and Lopez ended it 30 minutes early because of hecklers.

The casino lashed out at Lopez and said “his own private security that could have easily escorted any hecklers out.”

Prior to the show, Eagle Mountain said casino staff and Lopez’s staff had a preshow meeting in case of any hecklers.

“He could have provided us an opportunity to allow our security and team to escort any hecklers out since his own private security did not,” the casino wrote on Facebook.

The Friday night show was previously rescheduled from an April show that was postponed due to a medical emergency.

“Tonight we went above and beyond to provide George with first class service from his arrival to the property to the start of his show.

“We never want to let our guests down and we are as disappointed and shocked as you are.”

Lopez’s team told TMZ that they place the blame on the venue.

“It’s the venue or casino’s job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests.

“George’s personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result.”

The casino told The Bee they’ll have an official statement on Sunday or Monday.

Casino followers chimed in with comments on social media and even said “don’t invite him back.”

Another said “I’ve heard that he is not worth having anymore that he does this kind of stuff. You guys are first class all the way. Sorry it happened.”

Fans paid at least $65 to see Lopez.