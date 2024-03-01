George Galloway becomes UK’s most successful political outsider since Second World War

George Galloway after his victory in Rochdale - the third time he has unseated a Labour incumbent

George Galloway overturned a sizable Labour majority for the third time in his parliamentary career in the Rochdale by-election – triumphing with a 5,697 majority of his own.

With previous election victories behind him in Bethnal Green and Bow in 2005, and Bradford West in 2012, it means no single challenger has stolen as many seats from the major parties in England at by-elections since the Second World War.

In the Rochdale seat, the 69-year-old Scot’s 39.7 per cent vote share marks the best performance of a candidate not belonging to the Conservatives, Labour or Liberal Democrats/Liberals since 1945 – trumping Ukip’s 18.8 per cent at the party’s peak in 2015. It is also the first time an outsider has clinched the constituency.

There is, however, an emptiness to the celebrations.

Despite the election being in the national and international spotlight – Mr Galloway making Sir Keir Starmer’s fluctuating position on Gaza his main line of attack – the voters of Rochdale themselves were not, for the most part, stirred to participate.

The turnout of 39.7 per cent was the lowest ever recorded in the constituency. Out of just over 78,000 registered electors, Mr Galloway’s mandate stems from just 12,355, or 15.7 per cent, of them.

On the fringes of Labour from the outset, Mr Galloway none the less represented them in Glasgow seats four times between 1987 and 2003, when he was expelled from the party over his controversial views on the Iraq War. He then became a headache for Sir Tony Blair, Ed Miliband and now Sir Keir in turn.

Standing for the Respect Party – a coalition of leftist and anti-Iraq War factions founded by George Monbiot – he contested and won Bethnal Green and Bow in the 2005 general election, doing away with Labour MP Oona King’s 10,000-seat-plus majority.

Accusations of sexual impropriety and anti-Semitism flew around during the campaign, which went down as one of the most acrimonious in living memory. Mr Galloway’s reputation for stirring up controversy is deep-rooted.

Booted out of the Commons in 2007 for breaching parliamentary standards, his grand return wouldn’t come until five years later. In the 2012 Bradford West by-election, he secured a 10,000-seat majority of his own, once again deposing Labour with a landslide 55.9 per cent of the vote.

Rochdale is Mr Galloway’s first victory since then, as well as the first win for his own Workers Party of Britain.

The Rochdale result suggested widespread revolt against the main parties. Yet on polling day, most voters decided to steer clear of the chaos.

Labour withdrew its support from its candidate, Azhar Ali, after leaked recordings emerged in which he claimed Israel was complicit in Hamas’s Oct 7 attacks. The party subsequently suffered a swing of -43.9 per cent. Someone on a Labour ticket hasn’t come fourth since the 2019 Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

The turnout in Rochdale in the 2019 general election was 60.1 per cent. While the decline in participation this time around is stark, it is not out of line with the 37.1 per cent rate in Kingswood or 38 per cent in Wellingborough earlier in February.

In the end, while Mr Galloway’s fiery rhetoric succeeded in whipping up a storm, the voters of Rochdale know the polls will open once in the general election more before the year is out.