George Fox: Street named after 13-year-old who died of brain cancer

A new street named after a boy who died from brain cancer "would bring a smile to his face", his mother has said.

Fox Crescent, at Emmer Green Drive in Reading, is named after George Fox, who died in April 2022.

Louise Fox said: "It was such a lovely surprise to find out that there is to be a street named after our little boy."

The 13-year-old died just 11 months after he was diagnosed with a fast-growing aggressive glioblastoma.

The family travelled abroad for alternative treatment having raised funds to pay for medical costs, but he was unable to take part in the clinical trial after his condition deteriorated.

The street named after George, from Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, is within Vistry Group's Bovis Homes site.

The housebuilder became aware of George's story via Helen Cullip, a sub-contractor from Bracknell Glass, who read about George online.

Mrs Fox described George as a "kind, loving soul" who would think having a street named after him was "really funny" and would make him smile.

She added: "For us, as a family, it is nice to know that there is a place that carries the name of our beloved son and will remind people of the courage he showed through all the surgery and chemotherapy and other treatments he endured without complaining."

Alix Laflin, marketing manager for Vistry Thames Valley, said: "It was utterly heartbreaking to hear about how George had fought so bravely against brain cancer until his life was so tragically cut short.

"We are more than happy to be able to do our bit to ensure that the name of George Fox lives on and that his family know that there is a street in Reading that honours his incredible bravery by carrying his name."

After George's death Mrs Fox helped form Angel Mums with other mothers who have lost children to brain tumours.

The group raises funds for the promotion of research and treatment for brain cancer.

George and his family received support from Tom Parker, the singer of The Wanted, during his treatment.

The pop singer posted messages on his social media and sent George a Christmas video, but died in March 2022 aged 33 of a brain tumour.

