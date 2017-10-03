George Foreman Just Challenged Steven Seagal To A No-Holds-Barred Fight

George Foreman wants to go the distance with Steven Seagal.

George Foreman wants to go the distance with Steven Seagal.

On Monday, the 68-year-old boxing legend used Twitter to challenge the 65-year-old action-movie star to a 10-round fight in Las Vegas.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

No weapons Hand to hand only https://t.co/Tbd5iPWnAM — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

“One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever,” Foreman tweeted.

He later clarified it would be “hand to hand” combat only, with “no weapons” allowed, and suggested the battle could be broadcast on pay per view.

With fellow boxer Floyd Mayweather earning a reported $100 million from his bout with UFC star Conor McGregor, it could mean a handsome payday for Big George.

It’s not currently clear what prompted Foreman to lay down the gauntlet to the “Under Siege” star. It may have something to do with Seagal’s recent comments on National Football League players who protest by taking a knee during the national anthem, however.

Seagal, a Michigan-born actor who became a Russian citizen in 2016, last week called the pregame protests “outrageous,” “a joke” and “disgusting.”

Seagal has yet to comment on the proposal, but Foreman’s offer has certainly captured the imagination of people on Twitter:

Me: when the fight ends and Steven is destroyed pic.twitter.com/gCKKEuu7O2 — Nicole Nich-Wallace (@nicnichwall) October 2, 2017

One for you too pic.twitter.com/VJQBiWh3fl — Dave Smith (@MrSmoothSafc) October 2, 2017

BUT GEORGE WHAT IF HE TRIES TO USE THIS UNSTOPPABLE COMBO MOVE ON YOU???? pic.twitter.com/GJYZlncRQr — Russell Hainline (@RussellHFilm) October 3, 2017

.@georgeforeman if Seagal won't take this offer, I will, and my "whatever" will be a Taser in each hand. pic.twitter.com/kJPrBYGtGx — Dan Lyons (@realdanlyons) October 3, 2017

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use the George Foreman Grill you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/T9G9H4x2lh — samuel j smith (@smith_salmon) October 3, 2017