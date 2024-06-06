George Floyd protesters say Fort Lauderdale violated 1st Amendment with violent crackdown

The City of Fort Lauderdale is being sued by protesters who say police violated their First Amendment rights with a violent response to a 2020 rally days after the murder of George Floyd.

The federal class action lawsuit was filed by multiple plaintiffs who were part of a crowd that was tear-gassed and riddled with rubber bullets at a Florida Atlantic University parking garage.

“On May 31, 2020, hundreds of law-abiding persons were peacefully demonstrating against police brutality,” they wrote in the suit, filed last week.

“The Fort Lauderdale Police Department dispersed the assembly using tear gas and kinetic impact projectiles (which include rubber or plastic bullets) without warning or dispersal order, because the FLPD disagreed with the demonstrators’ message and decision to assemble.”

The case is certain to continue the years-long spotlight in Florida and beyond on how police handle demonstrations following the 2020 racial justice protests and the fiery legal controversies they've caused. And it comes as pro-Palestinian protests rocking college campuses across the country have elevated the tussling on the topic.

In response to a request for comment on the suit, a police department spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

What happened on May 31, 2020?

During the May 2020 rally, FLPD Officer Stylianee Hayes made a distress call that her police car was being attacked, as reported by the Miami Herald. The city's then-police chief defended the rally response by saying the same thing.

But a forensic analysis from another lawsuit found no evidence protesters had surrounded her vehicle and a Herald review of pictures and videos showed no protesters even touching her car. Hayes, in a deposition, would later say she hadn't seen protesters roughing up her car, according to the newspaper.

But, regardless, those assertions prompted a strong police reaction and clash between officers and protesters. Indeed, video footage shows that the crowd was angered after a kneeling Black protester was shoved face-first into the ground by a white police officer.

That prompted 10 seconds where protesters hurled water bottles at the officer before the “crowd continued its peaceful assemblage," according to the lawsuit. The officer, Steven Pohorence, who the Miami Herald reported had a use-of-force history, was charged with battery but was later acquitted.

Minutes later came the tear gas and projectiles, fired even though police never issued a dispersal order or declared the assembly unlawful, according to the lawsuit. Plaintiffs also said officers didn't have sufficient training on crowd management.

"Defendants violated Plaintiffs’ rights of freedom of speech and assembly under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution by disrupting their lawful First Amendment activities, including their peaceful demonstration against excessive force by law enforcement," the complaint says. "FLPD could not have reasonably believed Plaintiffs had committed or was about to commit any crime or public offense, particularly since Plaintiffs were unarmed, non-violent, compliant, and engaged in lawful First Amendment activity when seized by police."

They also accuse police of violating their constitutional right to due process.

The class action lawsuit comes amid an ongoing civil case filed by LaToya Ratlieff, who was struck by a rubber bullet at the rally. It damaged one of her eyes and required 20 stiches.

Ron DeSantis and Florida's 'anti-riot' law

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit. He is not named in it, but the governor has loudly pushed back against protests that have escalated to property and bodily damages.

“In Florida, we are taking an unapologetic stand for the rule of law and public safety," DeSantis said in a statement. "We are holding those who incite violence in our communities accountable, supporting our law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and protecting Floridians from the chaos of mob violence."

For example, he and the Florida GOP legislative supermajority pushed an "anti-riot" law, which toughened penalties for crimes that occur during protests that become violent and created new crimes including “mob intimidation” and “inciting a riot.”

But that 2021 law is currently blocked amid ongoing court review. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called the law unconstitutionally "vague and overbroad," with plaintiffs arguing it could lead to peaceful protesters getting criminally charged.

A federal appeals court kicked back some legal questions to the Florida Supreme Court, which has not yet issued an opinion.

The USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida and the News Service of Florida contributed reporting.

This content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA TODAY Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

