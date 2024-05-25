George Floyd’s murder led to a national reckoning on policing, but efforts have stalled or reversed

(NBC News) — Four years ago, protests erupted across the country after millions of Americans watched the chilling video of the murder of George Floyd — a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

In the aftermath, Chauvin was convicted of murder and calls for a nationwide reckoning on issues related to racism and police violence reverberated in city after city. But in the years since then, some of those efforts at change, like the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, have stalled. In several states, calls to pass criminal justice reforms to address decades long racial disparities have stalled or been met with tough-on-crime rhetoric and policies.

For Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, the initial calls for change after his brother’s death were touching.

“The fact that he was stolen from us. We still can’t get over that,” he said in an interview. “So many people, they felt the same pain all across the world.”

