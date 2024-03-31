George County Sheriff’s Office deputies get hot new rides

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s Office deputies will look “fast and furious” in their new rides.

A Facebook post on the GCSO page showed off their new fleet inventory.

In the post, Sheriff Mitchell Mixon thanked the George County Board of Supervisors for providing the vehicles to deputies.

“These vehicles are a great contribution to our depleting inventory,” read the post.

