George County deputies arrest Irvington man on drug charge
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — An Irvington man was arrested Wednesday on a drug charge, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office.
34-year-old Austin Blakeney, of Irvington, was arrested on April 17, according to GCSO.
The post said deputies were called to the area of Corley Road and Highway 613 on Wednesday to investigate a suspicious vehicle that appeared recently damaged.
Deputies found the driver and identified him as Blakeney, according to the post. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Blakeney is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.
