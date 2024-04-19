George County deputies arrest Irvington man on drug charge

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — An Irvington man was arrested Wednesday on a drug charge, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office.

34-year-old Austin Blakeney, of Irvington, was arrested on April 17, according to GCSO.

A mugshot of Austin Blakeney (George County Sheriff’s Office).

The post said deputies were called to the area of Corley Road and Highway 613 on Wednesday to investigate a suspicious vehicle that appeared recently damaged.

Deputies found the driver and identified him as Blakeney, according to the post. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Blakeney is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

