George Conway's Chilling Prediction About Second Trump Term: 'Like You've Never Seen'

George Conway said on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show” that he was confident that Donald Trump — of who he is a fierce critic — will be “beaten at the ballot box” in the 2024 election.

But the conservative attorney also underscored the seriousness of what could happen should Trump actually emerge victorious over President Joe Biden in November.

Conway envisioned “civil disorder like you’ve never seen” because Trump would “try to violate every law.”

People would object and take to the streets, he predicted to host Ronny Chieng. “And what that’s going to do the economy is not great,” he added. “You’re going to see capital flow, both human and financial, from the U.S. like never before.”

Conway thought those themes will increasingly come to the fore before the vote and were why “I think common sense will prevail” with a Biden win.

The lawyer also offered advice to liberals when it comes to Trump.

“Don’t get mad,” he urged, because Trump’s base “like when liberals get mad, that’s why they like Trump.” Instead, he urged them to mock and poke fun at Trump like late night comedians do.

Watch the full interview here:

