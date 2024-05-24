George Conway Taunts Donald Trump With Bruising Billboard In 'Perfect Location'

George Conway is sending a withering message to Donald Trump in the former president’s own backyard.

The conservative attorney has paid for an anti-Trump message to be placed on a billboard near the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. It reads: “Vote for Joe, Not the Psycho.”

“So, just for kicks, I put up a billboard a few miles south of Palm Beach on I-95 South, perfect for anyone happening to travel from Mar-a-Lago to Doral to, say, play golf,” Conway wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

See the post here:

So, just for kicks, I put up a billboard a few miles south of Palm Beach on I-95 South, perfect for anyone happening to travel from Mar-a-Lago to Doral to, say, play golf. Right around Exit 64, I believe. They’re going to send me better photos later. pic.twitter.com/NgPvkhT3Bw — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 23, 2024

Conway, a fierce critic of Trump, did it “on a lark,” he told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. The slogan already features on blue and white bumper stickers and hats he has created, he explained.

“I thought about putting it up at the Holland Tunnel or the Lincoln Tunnel but it turns out he’s not going to Bedminster this summer, some reporters tell me, because the campaign is going to be run out of an office near West Palm Beach Airport,” said Conway, who announced his divorce from former Trump White House counselor Kellyane Conway last year.

“So, this was the perfect location,” the lawyer added. “And I hope he sees it and I hope it amuses him as much as it amuses me.”

Watch Conway’s interview with Chris Hayes here:

