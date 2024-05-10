George Conway Names 'Complete Disaster' Moment For Trump During Trial

Conservative attorney George Conway delivered a harsh verdict for Donald Trump’s attorneys after Thursday’s proceedings in the former president’s criminal trial in the hush money case.

“The continued cross-examination of Stormy Daniels was a complete disaster and a fiasco for the defense,” Conway, who attended the trial, said on CNN.

He said cross-examination should be used to set up a few short moments to help their client.

“They didn’t do that,” he said.

Conway complimented Trump attorney Susan Necheles as someone who knows how to do a cross-examination.

“But her client is a narcissistic sociopath who is obsessed with proving the lie that he didn’t have anything to do with Stormy Daniels,” Conway said. “And so they went off on this whole tangent.”

He said the defense should instead argue that it doesn’t matter if he had an affair with Daniels. Instead, they went after her ― an approach he called “counter-productive,” especially as the questions they asked Daniels got “ridiculous.”

“It was just garbage, and it was embarrassing,” he said. “By keeping your cross simple and short, you can control the witness. But the longer you go, the more the witness can pop off at you. And this woman is way smarter than Necheles’ client.”

Conway said he thought he saw jurors trying to suppress laughter at some of Daniels’ digs at Trump.

See the full discussion below, which includes Conway also revealing some potential “good news” for Trump in the case: