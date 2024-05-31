George Conway Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Spin On Trump Verdict

Politics truly makes strange ex-bedfellows. Just ask George Conway and Kellyanne Conway.

The pair had been married for more than two decades when they announced in March 2023 that they were divorcing, following Kellyanne Conway’s work as a top adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency and her lawyer husband’s anti-Trump activism.

This week, the former Republican power couple showed little chance of reconciliation, at least politically, after Kellyanne Conway reacted to Thursday’s guilty verdict in Trump’s hush money trial by doing some whataboutism toward those danged Democrats — in particular, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This Verdict Won’t Change One Fundamental Thing,” she wrote Friday on social media, echoing remarks she’d also made on Fox News. “It won’t make @JoeBiden any less 81 years old. [It] won’t make @KamalaHarris smarter. [It] won’t excuse the fact that @JoeBiden crushed the American Dream for so many. [It] won’t excuse the millions, including terrorists and Chinese nationals, Biden has let walk into our country.”

George Conway was one of many people who mocked her spin on Trump’s verdict, and the attorney responded with one snarky sentence: “maybe his lawyers should put these points in their pre-sentencing memo.”

maybe his lawyers should put these points in their pre-sentencing memo 😉 https://t.co/zeu5I4Q0aG — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 31, 2024

Naturally, George Conway attracted lot of attention by quote-tweeting his ex.

😂 I can't believe you 2 were married once. — Jürgen .. 🌎❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) May 31, 2024

If it’s wrong to respond with this gif I don’t wanna be right. pic.twitter.com/ElTUK1HO5o — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 31, 2024

Boys and girls, think long and hard before marrying someone who’s your opposite. 🤔 — Cameron Tousi (@CameronTousi) May 31, 2024

George, it’s a conflict of interest to quote tweet your wife. You need to delete this or face federal charges. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 31, 2024

