George Conway Explains Why He Donated Nearly $1 Million To Biden Reelection Fund

Conservative attorney George Conway on Tuesday broke down his reasons for recently donating nearly $1 million to President Joe Biden’s reelection effort.

Conway gave $929,600, the maximum amount allowed, to the Biden Victory Fund, Axios first reported earlier this month. He is also scheduled to headline a fundraiser for Biden in the capital on Wednesday.

“If you told me [in the past] that I would do something like that and support a Democrat, and tomorrow night I would be headlining a fundraiser in Washington, asking Democrats to give to a Democrat, I would have said, ‘Well, you know, that’s just pure fantasy,’” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett Tuesday.

“But the evolution was just watching how the Republican Party has become something that’s completely unrecognizable,” he added.

“The most important thing they can inherit is living in a constitutional democracy.”



George Conway gets emotional telling @ErinBurnett why he’s taking nearly $1 million out of his kids’ inheritance—and donating it to Biden pic.twitter.com/l9U9A3BNpl — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 24, 2024

Conway, who divorced former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway last year, said members of the GOP had become “anti-American,” pointing to House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), who attempted to block aid to U.S. allies.

He said he had never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate before the 2020 election, “and I did that because I felt that Donald Trump was a threat to the country, a threat to democracy.”

He said he hopes to set an example with his donation ahead of the fundraiser.

“There’s nothing more important than this. And yeah, it’s gonna come out of my kids’ inheritance, but the most important thing they can inherit is living in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

Conway is one of Trump’s most outspoken conservative critics and routinely spoke out against the former president even when his then-wife was still working for him.

One of the organizers for Wednesday’s fundraiser, Melissa Moss, told CNN earlier this month that Conway was not asked to make a contribution when he was invited to headline the event, but he said to her, “I want to make a statement. I’m all in.”

