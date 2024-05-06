George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

Conservative attorney George Conway has questioned the strategy that has been adopted by Donald Trump and the ex-president’s legal team of relentlessly attempting to attack the credibility of former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen ahead of Cohen’s testimony in Trump’s hush money trial.

They are “making a huge mistake in going after Michael Cohen the way they have,” Conway told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday. “I mean, obviously, they feel the need to. It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him.”

Cohen was sentenced to prison for his role in the hush money scheme that Trump is now standing trial for. Trump is accused of falsifying documents, in the run-up to the 2016 election, that covered up a hush money payment to silence porn actor Stormy Daniels for an alleged earlier sexual encounter.

Cohen now “fully admits” his crime and is a massive Trump critic, noted Conway. But Trump’s team is trying to paint Cohen as an unreliable witness because of his conviction.

Conway acknowledged Cohen, who he has known for years, can be “like a bull in a china shop or a dog with a bone, pick your metaphor” and that he was loyal to Trump but ultimately “got screwed for it” and has owned up to it.

Trump’s legal team will try to provoke Cohen when he is on the stand, said Conway, but Cohen will be a good witness if he “just chills and just plays it straight and doesn’t let them get on his nerves.”

“I think the Trump people should actually be pretty terrified of Michael Cohen and this is Michael Cohen’s chance to set it all straight,” he added.

