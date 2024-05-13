George Brown responds: I am eager to continue ‘good fight’ as public servant for 77th.

As a lifelong resident of the 77th House District, I have dedicated my life to making sure those living in our community and across the commonwealth have the resources they need and the laws they deserve. I have stood on the front lines to make equality and justice a reality from the courthouse to the Capitol, and I have been a strong voice for those who struggle to feel heard.

These goals are why I pursued a career in public service – first as a member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and, for the last decade, as one of our county’s state representatives — and I am eager to continue this “good fight” for the next two years.

Experience matters, and so do relationships within state government. I have an abundance of both. I chair the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus; serve on the prestigious House Appropriations & Revenue Committee; and have sponsored numerous bills designed to reduce gun violence, restore reproductive healthcare services and boost civil rights that have been denied too long for too many. I also have secured needed projects for our community, like the upcoming Citation Boulevard extension between Russell Cave Road and Newtown Pike.

Fayette County has long been a beacon for Kentucky, a place where you won’t find a better quality of life. Our work is not done, though, which is why I am asking the voters of the 77th House District for the chance to serve them once again and build on a proven record.

George Brown is running for reelection as the representative from the 77th House District.