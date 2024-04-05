'Gentle, curious, mischievous': Chioke, beloved giraffe, dies at Great Plains Zoo

Staff and fans of the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium are mourning one of its own Thursday, following the announcement that Chioke, a beloved giraffe, has died.

The giraffe has been at the zoo since 2007, after he was moved from Bush Gardens in Tampa, Florida, where he was born. Zoo animal care and veterinarians made the decision to euthanize the animal after he experienced a severe fracture to his front left foot, a press release from the zoo stated Thursday.

When he first arrived in Sioux Falls, Chioke stood at less than 8 feet tall. By the time he died, he was nearly 15 feet tall and had fathered three calves, all of which now live at other zoos, the release states.

"Every animal death is difficult, and we know this one is particularly hard for GPZ/BHA staff and guests," a statement from the zoo reads. "...We remember Chioke as a gentle, curious, mischievous giraffe who was always up for feedings and interacting with his keepers and guests. 'Chioke' means 'gift from God,' and he certainly was."

The press release states staff were able to say goodbye, while feeding him his favorite apple biscuits. Grief counseling and mental health support services will be available to team members, and visitors who remember Chioke are encouraged to share those moments on the zoo's Facebook page to support those who are grieving.

"Chioke was often chewing on a single piece of hay, which he would (usually) swap out for kale or his favorite biscuits when it came time for public giraffe feedings," the release states. "When he was younger, his favorite enrichment was a jug filled with rocks. He would hit it with his ossicones and send rocks flying everywhere. He loved it. Chioke also loved to play with his boomer ball and would kick it around the yard. Every time he went in or out, he liked to pause in the door of the giraffe barn to scratch his head."

Chioke scratches his head in the walkway of a stall area at the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium.

But as much as Chioke loved to play, he lived with ongoing hoof and foot issues the older he became, including fractures in 2016 and 2017 at the tip of one of his toe bones, the zoo stated in its release. That eventually lead to arthritis, which was managed often with a combination of rest inside a stall, pain medication, hoof care, joint supplements and laser therapy, the release states.

He also fractured a left front bone in March, something less common, but more severe than the two toe bone fractures several years earlier, the statement reads. It's unknown how Chioke sustained the fracture, but he showed lameness in that left foot during a morning check, the release states.

"A team approach was utilized to develop a treatment plan with input from professionals all over the nation," the statement reads.

Again, caretakers used tried to manage the issue aggressively, with pain and anti-inflammatory drugs, stall rest and more laser therapy. Surgeons were consulted, but it was decided "immobilization for surgery or an orthopedic device was not in Chioke’s best interest given his other injuries and the degree of arthritis present."

As more X-rays were taken and showed the fracture had become more displace, Chioke was starting to show signs of stress, the release states.

That's when the care team gathered and decided to euthanize Chioke because of quality-of-life concerns.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Chioke, beloved giraffe, dies at Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls